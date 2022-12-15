Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

MAR opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.86. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.