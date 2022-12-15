Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.53 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Matthews International Stock Up 3.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MATW opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $946.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Matthews International

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 14.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.