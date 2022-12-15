McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.
In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
