McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $372.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.25. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $228.86 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

