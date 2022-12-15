Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $195.54

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 195.54 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.45). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.42), with a volume of 369,042 shares.
Mears Group Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £218.66 million and a PE ratio of 985.00.
Mears Group Company Profile
Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
