MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

