MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

MFA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFA Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.