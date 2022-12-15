M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,619 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 297,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

JNPR stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

