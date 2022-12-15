M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,746.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4,344.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4,260.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,978.15.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

