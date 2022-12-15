M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 479 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $220.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,300 shares of company stock worth $13,733,934 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

