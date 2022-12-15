M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 940 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.