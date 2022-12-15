M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,795 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in InMode by 875.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

InMode stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

