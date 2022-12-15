M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Li Auto by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Li Auto by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 329,624 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Li Auto by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

