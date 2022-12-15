M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $455,787.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at $135,485,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,740 shares of company stock worth $3,520,562. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

