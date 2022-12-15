M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

