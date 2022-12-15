M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.