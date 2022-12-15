M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,677 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 1.8 %

Arcos Dorados Profile

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

