M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,514 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $5,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,902,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,958,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,092,703 shares of company stock worth $16,796,756 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.