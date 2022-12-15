M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,158 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trex were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 24.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Trex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Trex by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $137.97. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

