M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 336 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after buying an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,015,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

JBHT opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

