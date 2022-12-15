M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 339 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

