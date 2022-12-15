M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 473 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,640 shares of company stock worth $30,729,823. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Veeva Systems Price Performance
NYSE:VEEV opened at $176.27 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $266.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.50.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
