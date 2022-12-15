M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $274.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

