M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 934.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 185.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $244.70 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $205.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.