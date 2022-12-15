M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 547.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

