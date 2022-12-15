M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,096,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $711.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -131.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.01.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.82.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

