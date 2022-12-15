M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 722.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $280.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

