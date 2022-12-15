M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.69.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

