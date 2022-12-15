M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 52.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Progyny by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Progyny by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 46.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progyny by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $257,572.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 358,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $257,572.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,574.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $788,784.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,196 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,272. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.15.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

