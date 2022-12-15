M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $315.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

