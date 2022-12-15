M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $122.47 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,416,498 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

