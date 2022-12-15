M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

