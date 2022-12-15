M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,044 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

