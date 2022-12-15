M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.