M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $175,759,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,380,000 after purchasing an additional 348,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQV opened at $214.21 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

