M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $564,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $150.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.