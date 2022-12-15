M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $619,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

STX opened at $54.75 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

