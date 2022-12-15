M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AY opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.11 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

