M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $756,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after acquiring an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

