M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 135.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $149.86 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

