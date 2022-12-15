M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

ARW stock opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

