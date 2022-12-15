M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $255.87 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.86. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

