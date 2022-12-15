M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $46.19 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services
In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
