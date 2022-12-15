M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.27 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $46.19 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at H&E Equipment Services

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $279,085.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,001.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.