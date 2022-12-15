M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.46 Million in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 225,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 34,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crane by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Crane Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CR opened at $103.03 on Thursday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

