M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SSTK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $114.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

