M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.55 Million in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $466,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,629.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.0 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.