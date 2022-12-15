M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 83,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Advantage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 369,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 246,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 41,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

