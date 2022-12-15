M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 174,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 312.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $5,653,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 188,610 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

