M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

