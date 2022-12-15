M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Tenable by 47,669.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,626,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth about $25,233,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $31,256,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. BTIG Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

