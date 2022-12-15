M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,257 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Insider Activity

Toll Brothers Price Performance

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,565 shares of company stock worth $2,466,951. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $72.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

